Kayako Messenger
Effortless live chat software
A better way to provide live support and convert visitors into customers in real-time.
Kayako Messenger
A better way to provide live support and convert visitors into customers in real-time.
Understand who your customer is and what they’ve done and seen so far - and proactively offer support to visitors who need it
Put help just a click away. Sell more and give better support to customers when they need it
Your customer needs a quick answer. Provide tailored, real-time service and get your customer back on track
Live chat shouldn't be painful. Give your customers a simple way to get help from your team using a modern messenger, round-the-clock.
Your customers message their friends every day using messengers: now they can message your team with the same ease.
Your customers are mobile, so your live chat should be too. Use Kayako Messenger on your mobile website, or integrate our SDKs into your own apps.
Embed in your own mobile apps for mobile messaging and in-app support.
Offer live chat on your Help Center for real-time support.
Embed in your own mobile apps for an integrated experience.
Customers can start conversations at any time, even when your team aren't online.
If your customer steps away and doesn't see your message, Kayako automatically sends messages to their email where they can continue the conversation.
When your customer goes back to your website, they'll be able to pick up the conversation there too.
No need to start the conversation all over again, and no need for your customer to repeat themselves.
Simon, Sienna and Tobias are online
Get the right content in front of your customers at the right time, and free up your team.
Your Kayako Messenger home screen gives your customers faster answers wherever they are, before they need to start a conversation.
Soon, you can use apps to show your customers their recent Shopify orders, your StatusPage.io service information and more, right on the home screen.
With Kayako Messenger, we've seen an immediate 17% increase in customer satisfaction.
Eege Klop
Service Manager
Automatically engage prospects and help customers. Targeted messages have never been so personal.
IF CITY IS San Francisco
THEN send a message FROM Tobias
IF ON Product page FOR 10 Seconds
THEN send a message FROM Sienna
IF number of visits IS OVER 100
THEN send a message FROM Sales team
Kayako makes it easy to offer a personal touch at scale whether you're supporting your first customer, or the next 10,000.
Live customer profiles and real-time customer activity reduces back-and-forth and lets your team personalize conversations
Kayako gives your team superpowers by surfacing every interaction your customer has with your business.
Log page views, orders, shipping history, and Help Center searches, or capture events from your own product, app, or service and see it all in real-time.
Less back-and-forth, faster answers, and happier customers.
Juggle multiple conversations at once. See who is online, who is typing and who's replied - all in real-time
Automatically assign conversations, transfer between teams and see who else is working on a conversation
Use canned responses and macros to automate without losing that personal touch
Bring in experts from across your business to share context and knowledge with private notes
Turn feedback into insights and know how your team deals with volume.
Customers can leave ratings to help you learn what you're doing well, and who needs more help.
Kayako provides all the information you need to understand what you can do better to give an effortless experience.
of customers prefer live chat over any other channel
aren’t confident they’ll get the support they need in a reasonable amount of time
Live chat shouldn't be like a typical call center experience. No waiting to be connected to an 'operator', receiving robotic responses, or having to start all over again if you step away.
With modern messaging, conversations are started instantly and can be picked up at any time. With Kayako Messenger, live chat is fast, effortless, and personal.