Kayako Messenger

Effortless live chat software

A better way to provide live support and convert visitors into customers in real-time.

Get personal

Understand who your customer is and what they’ve done and seen so far - and proactively offer support to visitors who need it

Support and sell

Put help just a click away. Sell more and give better support to customers when they need it

A human touch

Your customer needs a quick answer. Provide tailored, real-time service and get your customer back on track

What your customers see
What your team sees

Designed for CUSTOMERS

Live chat shouldn't be painful. Give your customers a simple way to get help from your team using a modern messenger, round-the-clock.

A modern messaging experience

Your customers message their friends every day using messengers: now they can message your team with the same ease.

Follow your customer

Your customers are mobile, so your live chat should be too. Use Kayako Messenger on your mobile website, or integrate our SDKs into your own apps.

Website

Embed in your own mobile apps for mobile messaging and in-app support.

Help Center

Offer live chat on your Help Center for real-time support.

iOS and Android

Embed in your own mobile apps for an integrated experience.

No one will miss a message again

Customers can start conversations at any time, even when your team aren't online.

If your customer steps away and doesn't see your message, Kayako automatically sends messages to their email where they can continue the conversation.

Conversations continue

When your customer goes back to your website, they'll be able to pick up the conversation there too.

No need to start the conversation all over again, and no need for your customer to repeat themselves.

Let's make live chat beautiful

We are here to help!

Simon, Sienna and Tobias are online

Introducing the home screen

Get the right content in front of your customers at the right time, and free up your team.

Your Kayako Messenger home screen gives your customers faster answers wherever they are, before they need to start a conversation.

Soon, you can use apps to show your customers their recent Shopify orders, your StatusPage.io service information and more, right on the home screen.

With Kayako Messenger, we've seen an immediate 17% increase in customer satisfaction.

Eege Klop

Service Manager

Proactive live chat with personality

Automatically engage prospects and help customers. Targeted messages have never been so personal.

Delight

IF CITY IS San Francisco

THEN send a message FROM Tobias

Upsell

IF ON Product page FOR 10 Seconds

THEN send a message FROM Sienna

Target

IF number of visits IS OVER 100

THEN send a message FROM Sales team

Built for your Team

Kayako makes it easy to offer a personal touch at scale whether you're supporting your first customer, or the next 10,000.

Truly get to know your customer

Live customer profiles and real-time customer activity reduces back-and-forth and lets your team personalize conversations

See your customer's activity at a glance

Kayako gives your team superpowers by surfacing every interaction your customer has with your business.

Log page views, orders, shipping history, and Help Center searches, or capture events from your own product, app, or service and see it all in real-time.

Less back-and-forth, faster answers, and happier customers.

Work as a team on customer conversations

Juggle multiple conversations at once. See who is online, who is typing and who's replied - all in real-time

Own a conversation and take the glory

Automatically assign conversations, transfer between teams and see who else is working on a conversation

Personalize your productivity

Use canned responses and macros to automate without losing that personal touch

Collaborate effortlessly

Bring in experts from across your business to share context and knowledge with private notes

Measure performance, not busywork

Team analytics

Turn feedback into insights and know how your team deals with volume.

Customer satisfaction ratings

Customers can leave ratings to help you learn what you're doing well, and who needs more help.

Always be improving

Kayako provides all the information you need to understand what you can do better to give an effortless experience.

46%

of customers prefer live chat over any other channel

45%

aren’t confident they’ll get the support they need in a reasonable amount of time

Live chat, but better

Live chat shouldn't be like a typical call center experience. No waiting to be connected to an 'operator', receiving robotic responses, or having to start all over again if you step away.

With modern messaging, conversations are started instantly and can be picked up at any time. With Kayako Messenger, live chat is fast, effortless, and personal.

 

Your customers deserve better

